Yolo Group sports betting brand Sportsbet.io has renewed its partnership with Sports Broadcast Media (S:B:M) for the 2023/24 football season.

The crux of the partnership is the Clubhouse TV live steam content service, developed by S:B:M for Sportsbet as an in-play audiovisual platform featuring sports journalists as well as data and insights, audience participation and prices which changes in pace with a match.

With the 2023/24 campaign now underway, Clubhouse TV will provide 24/7 coverage amounting to 1,000 hours of live content from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and other ‘pipeline projects’.

Alastair Ross, CEO at S:B:M, said: “It’s fantastic to see what a success Clubhouse TV has been in its first year and the belief Sportsbet.io has shown in the service.

“Our continuing relationship with a market leader like Sportsbet.io is yet more proof of the effectiveness of live in-play services in helping betting companies meet key objectives such as increasing customer engagement and loyalty in a fast evolving market.”

Sportsbet renewed the arrangement due to positive results gleaned during the 2022/23 season, particularly with regard to customer acquisition and retention – it was found that Clubhouse TV viewers stayed on the Sportsbet.io site 70% longer than non-viewers.

Breaking down the results of the 2022/23 football season further, Sportsbet noted increases in audience engagement levels on Clubhouse TV of ‘between 900-2000%’, whilst viewers also placed an average of 82% more bets.

Ross continued: “The renewal of the contact is also testament to our offering at S:B:M. We’re passionate about the sports betting sector and really understand what audiences are looking for, so our partners can trust us to create and deliver a full end-to-end live service that will be embraced and valued by their customers.

“We also continuously invest in cutting-edge media technology and facilities, enabling us to develop world-class content on behalf of the companies we work with.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our journey with Sportsbet.io and creating ever more exciting and relevant content that its customers will love.”

Lastly, West Yorkshire-based S:B:M has also made enhancements to Clubhouse TV to mark its return for the new football campaign. This includes an upgrade from pre-recorded weekly vodcasts into interactive live shows, the debut of added live streamed content from Kick.com on the platform and launch of new social media channels.

The extension and enhancement of Clubhouse TV follows Sportsbet’s move to secure Premier League visibility via a partnership with Newcastle United, whilst outside of sports the brand is working with S:B:M on other projects such as a series of 14 cryptocurrency education videos.

Joe McCallum, Managing Director of Yolo Entertainment, added: “We’ve been really impressed by the quality of outputs delivered by S:B:M for Clubhouse TV, and likewise we’re extremely pleased with the results that the service is delivering. It was an easy decision to extend the contract for the 2023/24 season.

“Clubhouse TV fits perfectly with our business model of providing an unrivalled customer experience that allows us to stand out from the crowd.

“We know that our customers want to be entertained while they make educated decisions and that they want to be part of a like-minded community and have a strong sense of trust and connection with us as a company. High quality live streamed content is the perfect tool for delivering on those expectations.”