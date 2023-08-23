Sportsbet.io to ‘push boundaries’ in Newcastle United partnership

Share Facebook

Sportsbet.io has announced a new multi-year partnership with Newcastle United.

The online sports technology and betting platform – owned by Yolo Group – will work with the club to create content and incentives that will ‘benefit fans in territories around the world’.

Tim Heath, Founder of Yolo Group, commented: “This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to connect with fans not just locally, but across the globe.

“We share a common vision to push the boundaries of digital innovation in the sports industry and we are thrilled to work hand in hand with the club to create unforgettable moments for these dedicated supporters worldwide.

“This is a great partnership for everybody involved and we thank Kalus Kenny Intelex and ISG for their invaluable contributions in making this a reality.”

The Estonia-based operator is also an official partner of Southampton FC, who were recently relegated to the Championship. The partnership with Newcastle therefore marks a top-flight return for Sportsbet, at a time when The Toon have re-entered European competition.

Newcastle United Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, added on the new deal: “Sportsbet.io is a digital innovator and shares the club’s desire to unlock new ways of engaging with supporters and those who love sport.”

The CCO praised the ‘digital expertise’ of Sportsbet.io, adding: “Having previously worked with Sportsbet.io, I have seen first-hand how they engage with supporters, breaking boundaries to activate new ideas.

“Sportsbet.io is a great addition to our growing family of partners and a one which will excite our global fan base.”