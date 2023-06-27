Super Group ascends into Russell 2000 index

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Super Group (SGHC), the parent company of Betway and Spin brands has reached a ‘corporate milestone’ having been accepted in the Russell 2000® Index.

The achievement follows less than a year-and-half since Super Group public listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Furthermore, the inclusion will also enlist Super Group in the broader Russell 3000® Index, regarded as the esteemed benchmark for US-based small-cap stocks.

The addition was officially implemented on June 23, 2023, following the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, an event that ranks the 4,000 largest US stocks based on their market capitalization.

Neal Menashe, the Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, expressed his excitement regarding this significant milestone; “Joining the Russell 2000 Index is a critical development for us, as it not only enhances our profile among investors.”

“it also underlines our commitment to expanding our global footprint in the online sports betting and gaming sectors while ensuring sustained profitability,”

Russell indexes, curated by FTSE Russell, are closely followed by investment managers and institutional investors. They play an essential role in forming index funds and influencing active investment strategies, thus providing a comprehensive and unbiased barometer of the market.

For detailed information about the Russell 2000® Index, the Russell 3000® Index, and the reconstitution process of the Russell indexes, interested parties can explore the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell’s official website.