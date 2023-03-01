Betsson makes latest venture in padel with Cayetano Rocafort

Share Facebook

Betsson has announced that Swedish padel player Cayetano Rocafort has become a new ambassador and partner of the company.

Spanish-born Rocafort, who now lives in Stockholm, has been ranked number one in his country since 2021.

“Padel has been around for much longer in Spain, but Sweden is stepping in. In addition to the great interest here in Sweden, we are now seeing more and more players who invest wholeheartedly and we are starting to compete seriously,” Rocafort commented.

The player started padel at the age of eight, then, at age 14, he was ranked number one among juniors in Spain. He then moved to Stockholm in 2019, where he has had ‘great success’ on the Swedish Padel Tour (SPT) and, among other things, won three sub-competitions last year.

“I have come across Betsson a lot during my matches, not least through their collaboration with Studio Padel,” Rocafort continued.

“In my continued padel venture, it feels great that I have found a dedicated partner who also has a product and a natural connection to the sport. I think that together we can do a lot for padel in Sweden.”

After the nationwide tournament Betsson Padel tour, the Studio Padel collaboration, Sundsvall Showdowm and more, swedenettan becomes Betsson’s latest venture in the sport.