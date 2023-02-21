Share Facebook

Entain has been named the official sponsor of CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa for the next three seasons.

Through its Sportingbet and bwin brands, the operator aims to reinforce its commitment to supporting responsible football and betting in Latin America.

Adam Lewis, Entain’s Managing Director for LatAm, stated: “We are proud to be official sponsors of CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, along with other major international brands.

“The partnership will provide a variety of exciting opportunities to enhance our offering to our customers, creating new experiences and unique content.

“It also provides bwin and Sportingbet with a formidable platform to reach fans in regulated sports betting markets around the world, highlighting our unrivalled combination of the best product and the most responsible environment in which to bet.”

The betting company’s two brands will have ‘visibility on the field, association rights, use of legends and many activation possibilities’.

In addition, they will have the exclusive right to communicate game statistics on the competition’s website and app.

Ahead of potential regulation in some of Latin America’s biggest markets, Entain has made moves to build up its profile in the region.

This has included the recent launch of its Unikrn esports brand in Brazil, as well as a rollout of the aforementioned bwin sportsbook in markets such as Colombia.

“We are very pleased to partner with a great international company that is defined by maintaining close contact with football fans,” added Alejandro Domínguez, President of CONMEBOL.

“Sportingbet and bwin are ideal partners for our tournaments. His great experience sponsoring the biggest sports competitions will mean a contribution of enormous value to South American football.”

Another European betting company to have partnered with CONMEBOL in the past year is Betsson, which became the exclusive sportsbook partner of the upcoming CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022.

The year prior, the firm was also the official regional sponsor for the men’s CONMEBOL Copa América 2021.