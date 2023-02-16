Twain Sport lauds ‘perfect timing’ of Ontario market entry

Share Facebook

Twain Sport has announced that it is entering Ontario’s growing online market following a licence approval from the province’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO).

The newly launched live sport vertical, from the Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, aims to expand its offering with operators and continue its global growth.

In pursuit of this goal, Twain Sports will provide a ‘unique high-turnover’ and ‘high-frequency format’ of live sport to operator clients in Ontario.

John-Paul Rowland, VP Europe, Asia & the Americas at BetGames, said: “We’re thrilled to have gained a supplier licence for the Ontario market. The region is growing quickly and showing a lot of potential, as we head into 2023, we feel we’ve arrived at the perfect time.”

Following the company’s T-Basket launch, which the firm stated has proven ‘hugely popular’, Twain Sport recently expanded its content provision with the launch of T-Kick – a football-focused release which delivers 6,300 matches a month.

“The market entry allows us to meet our ambitious goals for the year and lets us establish Twain Sport as a major name within the live sports space. We can’t wait to get going and see what Ontario has in store for us,” Rowland added.

This new market entry aims to allow for regional operators to meet the growing demand for high-frequency entertainment and fast-paced content, whilst bettering Twain Sports’t player reach and international presence.

The Ontario sports betting market continues to grow its name in North America, with Twain Sport aiming to establish itself as a ‘prominent supplier’ in the region.

Last month, BetGames also made the decision to expand the presence of Twain Sports in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The company inked a partnership with Poland-based STS, which now gains access to its full portfolio, including the T-basket product, adding to its sportsbook, virtual sports and esports offering.