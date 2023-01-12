BetGames’ Twain Sports makes CEE move with STS

Share Facebook

BetGames has expanded the presence of its Twain Sports live sports vertical, jointly operated with the Hybrid Sports League, in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The company has inked a partnership with STS, the leading betting operator in Poland, which will gain access to its full portfolio, including the T-basket product, adding to its sportsbook, virtual sports and esports offering.

Twain’s T-basket is a head-to-head basketball product, with tournaments held every three minutes for a total of 6,300 monthly matches. Looking ahead, STS will gain exclusive use of Twain’s upcoming T-kick football product, which uses the same framework as T-basket, set for launch in February 2023.

Mateusz Juroszek, STS Owner and CEO, said: “STS is not only the largest Polish bookmaker, but we are also one of the biggest technology and data-driven companies in the igaming industry.

“One of our advantages is our own technology and the ability to easily implement the most attractive tools from the best suppliers. We are constantly improving the customer journey at STS and in-play odds, powered by Genius Sports, will be a pillar of this.

“We are delighted to be partnering with BetGames and to be able to offer our loyal customers access to the first of their kind hybrid sport products they are producing. I have no doubt that T-basket and the upcoming T-kick will be a huge hit amongst players in Poland.”

STS is the latest firm to partner with Twain Sports, and the first of 2023, following agreements between the BetGames subsidiary and Hollywoodbets and Betway, both focused on South Africa.

Just before Christmas, Šarūnas Mazalas, Chairman of the Hybrid Sports League, spoke to SBC News about Twain Sports’ growth plans, sharing his views on the popularity of the T-basket offering.

BetGames’ CEO, Andreas Koeberl, remarked: “We’re extremely proud of the progress Twain Sport has made since the debut launch in June 2022. Watching the growth in popularity of T-basket amongst players has been great to see, and now partnering with STS we can bring that experience to over a million players in Poland.

“The potential of this partnership is significant and as STS becomes another of our highly valuable partners, we are delighted to award it exclusive Polish rights to both T-basket and our exciting upcoming release T-kick – two ground-breaking hybrid sports that we’re sure will perform strongly.”