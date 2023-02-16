Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

German football club Hamburger SV has announced an extension of its exclusive and official sports betting partnership with AdmiralBet.

The 2. Bundesliga team will continue to give the operator branding opportunities on the video and LED boards around the Volksparkstadion.

Jonas Boldt, Board Member at HSV Fußball AG, commented: “The cooperation between HSV and AdmiralBet is characterised by reliability and mutual trust, which illustrates the extension of the partnership to a total of five years. It’s exciting to see how joint projects that combine both business areas lead to creative content formats for our fans.”

The company also supports content formats on HSV’s digital channels, such as the AdmiralBet Challenge.

For the second half of the season, the pair have formed a new and interactive fan tool: an AdmiralBet numbers game which is said to allow fans to test their knowledge of HSV on every match day and compete against others.

“HSV and AdmiralBet share values ​​such as team spirit, the will to win and fair play. The fans and the passion for football are our focus,” Florian Hermann added – Director Marketing & Operations at Novo Interactive GmbH based in Rellingen near Hamburg.

“We are also underscoring this with the extension of the sponsorship. We are therefore pleased to be able to continue the trusting partnership in the coming season.”

Hermann also explained that the previous cooperation with the second division club ‘filled all expectations’.

Johannes Haupt, Senior Director Team HSV of marketer SPORTFIVE, concluded: “We are very pleased about the contract extension with AdmiralBet.

“The trust in the early contract extension once again underlines the great appeal of Hamburger SV and the associated diverse advertising opportunities within the framework of a long-standing successful lived partnership.”