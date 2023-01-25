Genius Sports to bolster PGA Tour’s bet monitoring strategy

Share Facebook

As part of an expansion to the PGA Tour Integrity Program, the PGA Tour has announced that it is extending its relationship with Genius Sports.

Integrity-monitoring services will now look to further proactively identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns by conducting analysis across many data sets, through 2024.

The Tour will continue to work with the London-based firm to facilitate tailored educational programs for players, caddies and officials. Additionally, educational workshops also look to reinforce the group’s regulations and highlight the risks associated with betting-related corruption.

Stephen Thurley, Head of Integrity Partnerships at Genius Sports, said: “We are delighted to extend our historic partnership with the PGA Tour. As the sports betting landscape rapidly evolves across the US, it is imperative that sports are proactive in protecting the integrity of their competitions.

“This partnership ensures the PGA Tour continues to benefit from Genius Sports’ Bet Monitoring technology and Education services, as well as utilising ‘Genius Intelligence,’ our groundbreaking fraud detection management system.”

Established in 2018, the programme covers all facets of competition and operations on the Tours overseen by the PGA Tour, including players and their support teams, all tournament staff and volunteers, all PGA Tour employees and the body’s Policy Board.

As well as the deal with Genius sports, the group has also formed a new agreement with US Integrity, which is also through 2024.

“US Integrity is proud to partner with the PGA Tour and assist with maintaining the integrity of its golf competition across the world,” commented US Integrity’s CEO and Co-Founder Matthew Holt.

“US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the premier golf tour in the world, featuring the biggest names.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique and proprietary anomaly-detection tools we have developed at US Integrity.”