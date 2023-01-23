Betby grows brand in Brazil via Aposta Ganha partnership

Share Facebook

As the reach of esports continues to grow in Brazil, Betby has moved to strengthen its presence in the country, signing a deal with Aposta Gaming.

The agreement will see the firm roll out its esports gaming content in the country, including its Betby.Games portfolio of titles such as NBA 2K, Rocket League and eFighting.

Covering 100,000 live events each month and over 250 betting markets, the Betby.Games portfolio is capable of being fully integrated into any sportsbook platform as a standalone product or as part of a wider offering.

Chris Nikolopoulos, Betby Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our Betby.Games esports range has proven to be hugely popular with players, and we’re very happy to be able to bring it live with customers as a standalone product as it opens up further growth avenues for us.

“As we continue our geographical expansion, we’re thrilled to partner with Aposta Ganha, an operator with a strong presence in Brazil.”

Latin America has been marked as an area of high growth potential for Betby, which has appointed Rocio Moitono as Head of Sales for the region, and signed deals with Hero Gaming and Roobet.

In an interview with SBC News in December 2022, Nikolopoulos described Latin America as being one of Betby’s ‘top markets historically’, and projected that growth will continue.

Elvis Lourneco, Aposta Ganha Head of Product, added: “The Betby.Games range of content is something that really appeals to players, and we’re delighted to bring it live on our casino brand.

“We strive to bring diverse, forward-thinking products to our users, and this deal is just another example of how we ensure our offering is best in class.”