Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Kindred Group, a main sponsor of Middlesbrough FC, is donating its front of shirt branding space to the MFC Foundation.

In the aim to draw attention to the work of the Foundation within the local community, as well as how people in the area can access its projects and services, the operator is replacing its usual Unibet logo.

As the principal club sponsor, Kindred Group has donated the space as part of its ongoing relationship with the team and its new model of sponsorship.

“At Kindred, we’re determined to implement a new kind of sponsorship model. We are in a position to positively influence clubs and communities and take that responsibility seriously,” said Neil Banbury, Managing Director UK, Kindred Group.

“That’s why it’s great to be able to highlight the MFC Foundation – and its range of work across the region – in this weekend’s game.”

The MFC Foundation works to raise aspirations and improve the life chances of young people and adults across Teesside, and is funded, in part, by the club’s commercial partners, including Kindred Group.

The initiative forms part of the EFL’s ‘Week of Action’. The Championship side will also warm up in training gear with Foundation branding.

Lynsey Edwards, Head of MFC Foundation, added: “We’re delighted to have this opportunity to reinforce to the wider footballing community the importance of the MFC Foundation. We’re grateful to the support from our partners that supports the varied work we do across the region, and we look forward to building on that in the months ahead.”

In further news, Kindred’s Unibet brand has also signed an exclusive partnership in the Netherlands with GLORY Kickboxing this week.

The organisation announced that the operator will be the Sports Betting and Casino Partner of GLORY, to ‘deeply embed’ the Unibet brand into the sport, particularly during major events in the country, starting with COLLISION 5.

Lennart Kessels, General Manager of the Netherlands – Kindred Group, explained: “With this new partnership, Unibet Netherlands is expanding its involvement in sports as we venture into the world of kickboxing. A sport that continues to grow and excite many across the world. We are thrilled to start this journey with GLORY and for the future ahead.”

The pair underlined that an integral aspect of this partnership will be GLORY’s collaboration with Unibet’s local CSR programme, “Unibet Impact”, where both parties aim to inspire the Dutch community to stay fit and active through the sport.

Jon Martone, Executive Vice President of GLORY, concluded: “It is an honour for GLORY to partner with a brand as prestigious as Unibet.

“Unibet works with the biggest brands in sports, and for us to obtain a partnership of this magnitude speaks to the growth of the GLORY brand over the last few years. We look forward to working together with Unibet to grow the sport of kickboxing over the next several years.”