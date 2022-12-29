Share Facebook

The World Cup in Qatar was well-received by operators and punters alike, with favourable results and high engagement levels producing an exciting, revenue-generating competition.

For Checkd Group, the challenge was to generate high levels of customer engagement through compelling and relevant content, with the hope being that the unique timing of the Qatar competition outside of the sunny summer months would stimulate the interest of fans who would spend more of their time indoors and on their devices in the winter.

The statistics tell the story as far as the success of Checkd’s World Cup campaign was concerned. Its Footy Accumulators channel presented a realm of content that ended up producing the goods for its operator partners, while also proving to be punter-friendly.

“We had two major winners among the exclusive boosted odds selections that were put out by Footy Accumulators (FA) during the competition,” said Checkd Media Managing Director Alex Beecham.

“The headline winning bets that featured on our FA channels came in at 125-1 and 100-1, which meant that our punters were left very happy going into the festive period.

“Those winners were the icing on the cake, because what we saw throughout the competition in Qatar was excellent results. Though the build-up to the tournament was not as heightened as is typical for a summer tournament, we found that right across the competition, our Footy Accumulators community was highly engaged. Our operator partners reported very strong levels of newly depositing customer activity, as well as positive numbers of bets and active levels.”

The World Cup campaign also saw Checkd leverage star names in order to stimulate engagement. Featuring former England manager Sam Allardyce and regular well-known guests, Footy Accumulators’ World-Cup themed show No Tippy Tappy Football was sponsored by William Hill and brought excellent results.

The series generated over 11 million social impressions and over 1.3 million video views, with content covering each round of the tournament for eight episodes in total.

In total, Footy Accumulators picked up over 20,000 additional followers across social platforms during its World Cup campaign, providing further proof of the power that winning Bet Builder selections have in stimulating interest.

“Bet Builder-style bets once again proved to be very popular, whether it be selections we have boosted on FA or created by fans themselves, while we have seen that through the strong performance of Betting Hub that there is a thirst for using statistic packs to base selections around,” added Beecham.

“The appetite for Bet Builder bets will only continue to grow and I believe that operators must focus on how they can progress the user experience in this area. This could be achieved by integrating stats and data into the betting experience, providing a rationale behind why a particular selection could be a big-price winner.”