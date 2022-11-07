Brentford’s Ivan Toney assisting the FA over betting allegations

Share Facebook

The FA has been dealing with an investigation over allegations that Ivan Toney has been betting on football,.

The inquiry into the offences that The Sun reports has been occurring over the past seven months, without yet reaching a conclusion. They relate to alleged gambling activity during his time as a player in the lower leagues and before he moved to Brentford.

The Brentford striker has explained that he has been assisting the FA with its enquiries and will not be making any comment until the investigation has reached its conclusion.

There are no suggestions that Toney ever gambled against his own team, nor is there any suggestion of criminal activity or match-fixing attempts.

Under FA rules, all ­professional men and top women players have a global ban in place on all football betting, which also include gambling on transfers, manager jobs and team selection and apply to players and managers, match officials and club staff.

The statement from Brentford read: “We note the story concerning Ivan Toney and the FA investigation. The club will not be commenting.”

Toney is hopeful to be in England’s squad for the upcoming World Cup, after he was selected by Gareth Southgate for his latest national team but the forward is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.

Southgate will name his 26-man squad next Thursday prior to England kicking off its campaign in Qatar on 21 November against Iran.