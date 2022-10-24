Share Facebook

Genius Sports and bet365 have come to terms on a long-term extension of their existing partnership, centred around sports content provision.

The London-based international data, tech and commercial provider will continue to supply bet365 with its portfolio of official data rights, including the Premier League, NFL, Canadian Football League (CFL), American Hockey League (AHL) and Nascar.

A further caveat at the renewed contract will primarily focus on bet365’s operations in the US, with Genius delivering NCAA content, as the first and only official data provider for the collegiate sports programme.

“Expanding our partnership with bet365, the largest sports betting brand in the world, demonstrates our commitment to delivering the most innovative and compelling products for our customers,” said Mark Locke, Genius Sports CEO.

Lastly, Genius and bet65 will ‘explore’ the implementation of the former’s suite of betting products, powered by its Second Spectrum subsidiary’s tracking and augmentation technology.

The announcement is the latest expansion and extension of Genius’ agreement with bet365, following an enhancement made during the summer, which covered the streaming of popular football tournaments and the NFL outside the US.

Although headquartered in London, Genius Sports is an active player in the North American betting and igaming space, having partnered with prominent sports leagues such as the NFL as well as a range of operators.

Likewise, Stoke-on-Trent-based bet365 is another example of a European firm which has established a considerable foothold in the US. The multinational company holds licences in three major betting stateside betting markets – New York, New Jersey and Colorado.

Locke continued: “Across thousands of events a year, including top-tier competitions such as the Premier League and NFL, we will provide bet365 with the highest quality content and first-of-its-kind betting experience to power immersive and real-time betting markets for millions of customers worldwide.”