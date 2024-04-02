Share Facebook

Bacta’s Technical Standards Group has announced that it will be working in partnership with colleagues from the Bingo Association’s Gaming Machine Working Group.

Headed by MERKUR UK’s Alan Claypole, the new mission is to produce a set of industry recommendations on enhancements to existing regulations which will enable the machines sector to remain ‘competitive’ and uphold the ‘highest standards of consumer protection’.

Bacta National President John Bollom shared his delight that the Gambling Commission has responded positively to the organisation’s request to provide insight and input to the current regulations covering technical standards.

“In partnership with the Bingo Association we are drawing up a concise six-point plan to update those areas where we believe that changes could be explored whilst always upholding our unswerving commitment to safer gambling,” he said.

“The focus of the Technical Standards Group led by Alan Claypole is to supply the Commission with a set of proposals which are realistic, pragmatic and deliverable all set against a robust commitment to deliver a safe gambling entertainment experience for players.”

Following discussions with the Gambling Commission, Bacta and the Bingo Association will submit a six-point plan of outline proposals to update the existing regulations by 30 April as the precursor to a possible more fundamental review.

Bollom continued: “I am delighted that the industry has been given the opportunity to present our thoughts which I believe represents a solid acknowledgement of our reputation as a source of technical insight and expertise.”

Meanwhile, addressing technical standards will enable the industry to continue to engage responsibly with consumers in what is an increasingly competitive and blended land-based/online environment.

“It makes sense for the Bingo Association to be working closely with Bacta in the area of Gaming Machine Technical Standards where we have much in common, and we are grateful to Alan for his work to date on this proposal,” concluded Miles Baron, Bingo Association CEO.