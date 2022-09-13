SBC News Premier League announces limited return in respect of Queen’s funeral  

Ted Menmuir September 13, 2022  

Premier League matches will resume this weekend; however, the league’s schedule continues to be disrupted as Britain mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Yesterday afternoon, Premier League bosses confirmed that matches would resume on Friday 16 September with Aston Villa taking on West Ham at Villa Park and Nottingham Forest vs Fulham at The City Ground (8 pm).

The decision follows the Premier League observing a ‘weekend of reflection’, in which it postponed all fixtures on 10-to-11 September, in respect of the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

On Saturday 17 September, the matches of Wolves vs Man (12:30 pm), Newcastle vs Bournemouth (3 pm), and Tottenham vs Leicester (5:30 pm) will take place.

Saturday’s derby between Brighton vs Crystal Palace had been postponed despite the cancellation of a proposed train strike.

On Sunday, the Premier League will allow the matches of Brentford vs Arsenal (12:30) and Everton vs West Ham (2:15) to proceed.

However, the Sunday matches of Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool have been postponed, in light of ‘police, resources stretched’ in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11 am on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, with the entire football schedule postponed that day.

The English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Football Association (SFA) have announced that matches will resume this week, with tributes to be paid to the late Queen at grounds across the country.

A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

