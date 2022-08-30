NordicBet re-energised by new Betsson creative hub

Share Facebook

Betsson AB has refreshed the brand identity of sportsbook property NordicBet that will re-engage audiences under its new headline campaign of ‘Makes Sports Bigger’.

The rebrand aims to strengthen NordicBet’s appeal and position within its key markets, and forms part of Betsson’s wider acceleration of its sportsbook portfolio that achieved record GGR results during H1 trading.

A Betsson brand since 2012, NordicBet was the former flagship sportsbook property of Nordic Gaming Group (NNG), a multi-brand operator acquired for €70m.

The rebrand of NordicBet has been led by Global Brand & Creative Director Kay Hook as the ‘first project’ of Betsson’s new international design and creative hub which aims to streamline and scale the company’s work within brand identity and design across.

Hook commented on developments – “Like the soccer player, the hockey player or the handball player, many of the supporters and fans have their own routines, or even rituals, which they believe they must do to support their team. It can be wearing the team’s shirt, putting on lucky socks or having the same match day routines; all to support their team and doing whatever it takes to win.

“That perception is the starting point for NordicBet’s new campaign. But we have taken this a little further, adding true feelings, sometimes uncommon rituals and friendships, that Makes sports bigger”

NordicBet’s new brand campaign was co-developed in collaboration with the advertising agency Hong Kong.

Danish director Jeppe Rønde, led the filming of Makes Sports Bigger advert, with the support of TV production company Bacon Copenhagen and Betsson’s new international design hub.

Group CCO Ronni Hartvig backed NordicBet as ‘first brand out of the blocks’, commenting “with our new international design hub we will be able to leverage marketing campaigns across brands and markets, creating synergies and efficiencies across the Group.

“The Nordics are first out with this kind of collaboration, and other markets will follow”.

NordicBet – ‘Makes Sports Bigger’