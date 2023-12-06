SIS adds multinational race day to sponsorship portfolio

Share Facebook

SIS (Sports Information Services) is the new sponsor of the $100,000 Copa Confraternidad del Caribe on the Clásico Internacional del Caribe race day.

The annual Caribbean nations thoroughbred championship day, held on 10 December at the Hipódromo Presidente Remón in Panama, attracts leading horses from Panama, Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The competition also carries more than $800,000 in prize money across the six Grade 1 races.

Michele Fischer, Vice President at SIS Content Services, commented: “The Clásico del Caribe day is one of the biggest events on the Caribbean calendar, and its return to Panama this year promises to create an electric atmosphere.

“We are pleased to enhance our commitment to global racing by supporting this multinational race day.”

Furthermore, the Clásico del Caribe (Caribbean Derby) for three-year-olds is one of the region’s most revered races, where winning brings ‘national pride and prestige’, SIS explained.

Panama leads the member nations with 15 winners, while Venezuela and Mexico are tied with 14 each in the 56-year history. Last year’s running held at Hipódromo La Rinconada in Caracas was won by Iniesta, who was an unbeaten colt from Mexico.

“We are pleased to share the excitement of this year’s prestigious Clásico del Caribe in Panama,” added Carlos Alberto de Oliveira, Jr., COO at Hipódromo Presidente Remón Racecourse.

“On this occasion, we will be awarding over $1m in prizes across 28 races, including six International Grade 1 Classics.

“Additionally on Saturday, we will be celebrating Mother’s Day Classics and Laffit Pincay Jr., along with the debut of students from our jockey technical academy, known as “the cradle of the best jockeys in the world.”

“It is an honour to have the ongoing support of SIS, our valuable partner, playing a key role in one of the most significant days in the Caribbean racing calendar. We deeply appreciate your support, which not only extends our horse racing to over 50 countries but also opens the door to future expansions.”