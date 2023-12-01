Inspired enhances racing graphics and simulations for SIS-owned 49’s

Share Facebook

SIS (Sports Information Services) has strengthened its long-standing partnership with Inspired Entertainment.

Now introducing five newly upgraded products to enhance SIS’ 49’s offering, the integration with 49’s content will allow bettors in betting shops across the UK and Ireland to access improved graphics and race simulations.

Jessica Mills, Head of Product Proposition at SIS, said: “We have enjoyed a fantastic partnership with Inspired, and we are thrilled to take this to the next level by enhancing our virtual product offering in thousands of betting shops.

“We take great pride in delivering outstanding content to bettors, and this will significantly improve the experiences across our virtual horse and greyhound racing content.”

Races from Portman Park, Sprint Valley, Steepledowns, Brushwood and Millersfield are all featured, with historical results and forms for every race continuing to be available on the 49’s website.

Furthermore, Inspired’s customised 49’s branding and content aims to provide an enhanced and immersive experience for operators and bettors.

This latest agreement furthers the partnership between SIS and Inspired, with 49’s being the first brand to launch Inspired’s virtual products more than 20 years ago.

“The relationship we have with SIS has gone from strength to strength, spanning over two decades, and we are delighted to deliver the next phase of our partnership,” added Steve Rogers, Chief Commercial Officer of Virtual Sports at Inspired Entertainment.

“The roll-out of more innovative virtual content for audiences will result in increased engagement with our products. With this new agreement, SIS and Inspired Entertainment aim to deliver an enhanced virtual betting experience to customers in betting shops across the UK and Ireland.”

SIS-owned 49’s has reportedly experienced significant growth in the last year, with a new platform and customer partnership going live to provide access to the portfolio of live number draw products, which includes 49’s twice daily draws, 39’s, and Fast 15’s.