Bet365 continues to grow Inspired Virtual Sports portfolio

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Bet365 has signed a long-term contract extension with Inspired Entertainment which continues to provide its Virtual Sports to the gambling operator.



The US-headquartered gaming provider will supply bet365 with its latest products including licensed games. The company has described its content portfolio the ‘largest and most diverse’ that is currently available, including the most popular sport for each market.

Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired, commented: “We are extremely pleased to continue our long-term partnership with bet365, the world B2C leader in Virtual Sports, offering up more than 30 channels of Inspired content around the world.”

The company’s Virtual Sports are available to a ‘wide variety of players’ globally – this is via more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries.



“They were the first operator to offer our Multi-Stream Matchday and Basketball products,” Pierce added. We’re thrilled for them to be one of the first operators to take our latest licensed products to grow their popular Inspired Virtual Sports portfolio.”

Over the last five years, Inspired Virtual Sports have enjoyed strong growth in North America with the introduction of basketball, American football, the first-ever women’s football game, with baseball also coming soon.



In further company news, last month Inspired added a new product to its portfolio, Re-Play eSports, a virtual sports Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) product, in partnership with GRID.



GRID provided the official in-game data and video feeds for Re-Play eSports, using footage taken from the CS:GO Champion of Champions Tour featuring international teams, which is now distributed via Inspired’s Virtual sportsbook and VPP platform.