BetMakers Technology Group has extended its agreement with William Hill, further strengthening the Australian betting solutions provider’s connections to the European sector.

The deal will continue to encompass delivery of BetMakers fixed odds solutions, content, and data services to the legacy UK bookmaker, part of the 888 Holdings international gaming group since acquisition in late 2021.

This includes its Price Manager fixed odds solution – incorporating price management and automated trading along with a proprietary rating and pricing model – as well as data services from rights holders and content providers and its own form database.

“BetMakers is very pleased to continue our strong relationship with William Hill,” remarked Joey Carroll, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at BetMakers.

“The extension of this agreement serves as a strong testament to the power and evolution of our Price Manager solution and we are excited about working with William Hill to develop further solutions that ensure their ongoing success in the dynamic world of racing.”

BetMakers has been building up a presence across the Australian, North American and European betting sectors, having signed agreements in the latter with the likes of 1/ST Content – in a deal targeting markets such as the UK – as well as operators TonyBet and kwiff.

The group’s plethora of partnerships have driven positive trading performances, coupled with an extensive cost reduction programme initiated earlier this year and with a roadmap for continuing this strategy into 2024.

Meanwhile, for William Hill the renewed partnerships represents a combining of omnichannel bookmakers ambitions to boost its customer experience, closely following a deal signed with payments provider TrueLayer earlier this week.

Mark Howarth, Director of Racing at William Hill, said: “BetMakers’ Price Manager platform and data services play a crucial role in enhancing William Hill’s offering both online and in retail.

“These services power and reinforce our top-tier Racing Product, spanning across all three codes, both nationally and globally. This collaboration enables us to provide an unparalleled experience to our valued customers.”