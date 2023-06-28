BoyleSports extends legacy sponsorship of Irish Greyhound Derby

Share Facebook

BoyleSports has reached an agreement with Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) / Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) to extend its sponsorship of the Irish Greyhound Derby for an additional three years up to 2026.

The announcement was made yesterday at the launch of the 2023 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby at Ireland’s premier greyhound stadium, Shelbourne Park, in Dublin.

The new sponsorship agreement will bring BoyleSports title sponsorship of the event to an impressive thirteen consecutive years.

BoyleSports underlined the success of the Derby, which has grown in status to become recognised as Ireland’s most prestigious greyhound racing competition.

The Derby will get underway next month with the opening round of the competition taking place on July 28 and 29 at Shelbourne Park. The competition will continue weekly, culminating in the Final on Saturday 2nd September 2, with the latter stages featuring on both Racing Post Greyhound TV and terrestrial TV.

“We are all looking forward to six weeks of exceptional greyhound racing,” said Interim CEO of RCÉ, John Tuohy.

“2022 brought us one of the most exciting Derby events in many years, while there was an electric atmosphere at Shelbourne Park as crowds watched Born Warrior claim the title.

“We are delighted that BoyleSports has extended its 10-year relationship with the Irish Greyhound Derby during which time the company has committed €3m in prizemoney to our flagship event. The extension of this sponsorship agreement will see almost €1m in prize money being distributed over the next three years.”

“BoyleSports is honoured to extend its long-term relationship with one of the world’s most illustrious greyhound racing competitions for a further three years,” added Sharon McHugh, Head of PR and Sponsorship for BoyleSports.

“We are all looking forward to yet another competitive contest for the top prize this year.”