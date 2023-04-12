Betfred sponsors Epsom Derby in ‘exceptional deal’ for British horseracing

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Betfred has revealed that it has become the new sponsor of The Oaks and The Derby at Epsom Downs.

The company’s Boss Fred Done has said he is ‘immensely proud’ of the new three-year deal, which will see the operator also support two other races across the two days of The Derby meeting, which in 2023 takes place on 2 June and 3 June.

“When you look at some of the horses and characters that have won this great race, Sea-Bird, Mill Reef, Nijinsky, Sir Gordon Richards, Lester Piggott, and Frankie Dettori, it has an amazing history and I am delighted to become a part of it for at least the next three years,” Done continued.

A long standing supporter of British horseracing for more than 50 years, Betfred was the sport’s biggest sponsor between 2011 and 2018.

This is when its sponsorships included The Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Group One Sprint Cup at Haydock Park, Newmarket’s “Autumn Double” – the Cambridgeshire and Cesarewitch and York’s Ebor Handicap among its racing portfolio of over 600 races.

Amy Starkey, Managing Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, added: “This is an exceptional deal for British horseracing. This partnership represents a substantial investment in the world’s most famous Flat race and we are very grateful to Betfred for their generous support.

“As a bookmaker with a long and established history in horse racing and numerous other sports, I’ve worked with Fred and the team at Betfred for more than 20 years and know how deeply committed they are to British racing.”

The gambling company is also currently the official betting partner of Ascot racecourse and Royal Ascot.

“Betting has been integral to The Derby since its inception in 1780, when even the name of the race was decided on a coin toss,” Starkey continued.

“The odds of the runners and especially the winners have always been a key part of the history and development of the world’s greatest Flat race.

“Our teams have a shared passion for the rich heritage and history of The Derby and The Oaks and with 1,400 shops across the UK I’m excited that Betfred will be able to help us promote these prestigious races on high streets up and down the country.”

Betfred’s sponsorship of the Epsom Downs Classics and two other races – which are yet to be determined over the two days of The Derby in June – is the first in a number of partnership announcements for the fixture due in the coming weeks.

Nevin Truesdale, Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, concluded: “Betfred’s support of British racing over many years has been superb and we’re proud to be working with Fred Done and his team on its next chapter, to promote these two iconic races on the first weekend in June.”

Last month, Betfred also inked a new production, distribution and content agreement with SIS (Sports Information Services).

As Betfred became the first to broadcast in high-definition, the long-term partnership now allows for the bookmaker’s UK retail customers to access ‘top-quality content live from the iconic racing events worldwide’ in HD.