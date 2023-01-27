Stake diversifies fanbase with Alfa Romeo Formula One Team

Share Facebook

Stake has formed an agreement with Sauber Motorsport’s Alfa Romeo Formula One Team.

By growing a presence in racing, the online casino looks to broaden its demographic which will then enable it to diversify its fan base.

Bijan Tehrani, Co-Founder of Stake, said: “We could not be more thrilled to join a legendary F1 team that shares with us the same ambitions of growth and success. Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will expand our opportunities for fan engagement through brand integration and activation.

“We are fully committed to enhancing race weekends by creating unique experiences for all Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake fans, growing audience engagement in the digital arena.”

With a 24-race calendar across 22 countries, Stake is looking at ways to activate across regions with targeted campaigns – such as a ‘special livery’ in one of the brand’s key markets and a street demo around another race weekend.

Furthermore, the operator will support the fans of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake by creating a calendar of worldwide experiences and events alongside the F1 season.

“We welcome Stake as a new title partner for the team in what represents the start of a new era for us both,” added Andreas Seidl, CEO of Sauber Group. “Formula One has seen a huge increase in interest over the last few years and the arrival of brands such as Stake are representative of the massive exposure our sport can offer.

“We are excited to join such a portfolio of sports and entertainment brands and we’re looking forward to the activation programme that Stake will unveil for our fans.”

The brand’s sports sponsorship portfolio already includes Premier League club Everton, Argentine football legend Sergio Aguero and the MMA organisation UFC.