Pegasus WC nets highest global coverage thanks to ‘Frankie Factor’

The $3m Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat (G1) will be broadcast in over 135 territories through a partnership with HBA Media.

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori will participate in the event, which marks the beginning of his international ‘swansong’ before his retirement at the end of the year.

Featuring music performances from OneRepublic and Kygo, this year’s Pegasus event will be broadcasted by new partners including Entain, Viaplay, ESPN, Virgin Media, WeDoTV and Sony Pictures Networks.

The event will also be shown by major networks, including NBC, Sky Sports Racing, Polsat, SilkNet, Setanta, SuperSport, Racing.com, Wasu.tv and Reuters.

Having led Pegasus World Cup’s global distribution, Frank Sale, Managing Director of HBA Media, said: “We are pleased to have landed new broadcast agreements for the seventh running of the Pegasus World Cup. It is a pleasure to work with the terrific team at 1/ST and we are delighted to have ensured that Miami’s most fashionable race day continues to grow.”

A total of eight races (seven graded) worth $5.3m in combined purse winnings will be offered on Pegasus Day, led by the $3m Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat (G1) and the $1m Pegasus World Cup Turf presented by Qatar Racing (G1).

The two feature races will co-headline the race card at 1/ST’s Gulfstream Park in South Florida, which is being distributed to a global audience through a 90-minute bespoke on-air package live at 16:30 local time / 21:30 GMT.

Gregg Colvin, Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST CONTENT, added: “We are excited to be working with HBA Media to bring the Pegasus World Cup to an expanded global audience. The interest in the Pegasus World Cup and the influence it has on the international racing calendar reflects 1/ST’s commitment to excellence and innovation as we work to redefine the experience of our sport.”