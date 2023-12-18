PGR clinches Sky Sports deal to expand greyhounds UK reach

Share Facebook

Taking a significant step in its media strategy and plans for growth for UK greyhound racing, Premier Greyhound Racing (PGR) has signed a deal with Sky Sports.

The broadcasting partnership will begin on 1 January 2024 and will see Sky’s sports broadcasting arm launch a red button service to showcase live racing, complimenting daily TV coverage on Sky Sports Racing.

As well as partnering with Sky, PGR has signed an agreement with attheraces, which will utilise the firm’s data-driven products to incorporate graphics for form, statistics, racecards, bet prompts and race predictors on its site.

Mark Kingston, PGR Director, remarked: “We are thrilled to partner with Sky and Sky Sports Racing, well known for its high-quality horse racing broadcast and digital coverage in the UK and Ireland,

“Viewers will be able to enjoy more live greyhound racing than ever before, tracks from all over the country will be showcased and we hope this significant partnership will help extend the reach of the sport, attract more fans and secure a bright future for the industry.”

Data-backed insights will also be distributed across Sky Sports coverage of UK greyhound racing. In addition, attheraces has committed to further investment in its greyhound racing coverage over the next 18 months, with the ‘second phase’ of its development plans to see the launch of a new dedicated site in autumn 2024.

The partnership builds on PGR’s previous efforts to facilitate greater exposure to UK greyhound racing through a media strategy. The group’s Chair, Lord David Lipsey, outlined its media approach to SBC News back in February.

Later in the year, PGR Managing Director Gary Nash would provide the iGaming Daily podcast with a breakdown of how PGR works to ensure information on greyhounds – such as form and data – is made easily available to new bettors.

James Singer, Commercial and Media Rights Director, Sky Sports Racing, said: “This partnership is great news for our viewers and users who will have access to dedicated greyhound racing coverage for the first time on the Red Button and via a new website destination which we aim to develop much further over the coming months.

“Our own research shows there is a strong appetite for it. We fully support PGR’s intentions in properly showcasing the sport as well as its crucial commitment to welfare and ensuring that greyhounds have the best experience during their career and into retirement.”