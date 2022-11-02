Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Several media rights distribution deals for the Melbourne Cup and Breeders Cup, two of Australia and North America’s flagship racing fixtures, have been signed by HBA Media.

Of significance to UK viewers, HBA has signed another contract with ITV, marking the return of stateside racing content to the free-to-air channel, as the network makes its second broadcast of the Breeders Cup.

This follows a similar contract between ITV and HBA Media, covering the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, as the terrestrial TV outlet seeks to expand its racing content, as well as wider sporting coverage after securing UK rights to the NFL and LaLiga.

In Australia, both fixtures have been picked up by Racing.com and also Entain – – the international betting and gaming group’s subsidiary in the country is apparently looking to bolster its sports media operations.

Dave Campbell, Executive General Manager of Victoria Racing Club (VRC), commented: “The VRC through our expanded VRC Media division have focused on building out a live and on-demand content platform that caters to our international broadcast partners.

“We are thrilled that this content strategy has ensured both the Lexus Melbourne Cup and the Melbourne Cup Carnival itself have widespread coverage, bringing the unique colour and entertainment on and off the track to millions across the globe.”

Across the rest of Europe, contracts have been signed with traditional broadcasters and OTT platforms – Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV in the UK and Ireland, Virgin Media in Ireland, Polsat in Poland, Setenta in Eurasia and the Baltics, Sport TV in Portugal, WeDoTV in the DACH nations and Kanal 75 in Sweden.

In Asia, SPOTV will provide coverage in Southeast Asia, SPN in India and the wider Indian subcontinent region and Wasu.tv in China. SuperSport and DMI signed deals in Africa and the MENA region respectively.

Lastly, in the Americas FOX Sports showed the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival to 70 million households, whilst ESPN/Star+ secured rights to both races in South America.

Justin McDonald, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Breeders’ Cup, said: “Breeders’ Cup was founded in 1984 with the goal of bringing high-quality racing to an international audience, and we’re proud that the Breeders’ Cup World Championships continues to be one of the most anticipated events on the thoroughbred racing calendar each year.

“We are grateful to our broadcasting partners for all they do to ensure that the Breeders’ Cup is accessible to all our amazing fans around the world.”

Taking place yesterday, the Melbourne Cup was broadcast in over 190 territories via 20 broadcasters, whilst the Breeders’ Cup in Kentucky later this week will be picked up by a total of 21 networks.

Frank Sale, Managing Director of HBA Media, remarked: “The Melbourne and Breeders’ Cups are two of the most anticipated race meetings within our global horseracing portfolio.

“Our strong working relationships with both federations on content and distribution has resulted in several new broadcasters showcasing the races for the very first time.

“This collaborative effort with both parties has ensured these fantastic events continue to receive the worldwide recognition they deserve.”