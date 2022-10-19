The FA hands 10-year ban to ‘spot fixer’ Kynan Isaac

Share Facebook

The FA has summoned a 10-year ban on Stratford Town defender Kynan Isaac, who is accused of placing illegal bets on matches he was involved in.

Isaac (31), who has played for nine different football clubs during his career, has been charged with spot-fixing and aiding illegal bets placed during an FA Cup tie played on 7 November 2021.

During the match Stratford suffered a 1-5 home defeat to Shrewsbury Town, which saw the FA alerted of suspicious betting activities while it was being broadcast on ITV.

Bookmakers triggered alerts to the FA as large bets were placed on Isaac being booked, an incident that happened during the 84th minute of the match.

An investigation led by the FA’s integrity unit found the player guilty of spot-fixing by deliberately earning a yellow card. He was further alleged to have placed multiple bets in matches he was involved in, including several against his own team.

A panel chaired by Graeme McPherson KC heard accusations of Isacc placing or enabling almost 350 bets on matches over a five-year period.

Issac, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, reportedly failed to cooperate with the investigation, forcing the panel to issue the FA’s longest-ever ban for breaching its betting rules.

Despite being charged Issac maintains his innocence but informed the Daily Mail that the extraordinary ban had effectively ended his career.