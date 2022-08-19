BresBet backs Fred Larson as new Rising Star

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

New UK bookmaker BresBet has continued its initiative of supporting racing’s next generation of talents, announcing Fred Larson as its new sponsored rider.

Larson (22) is a highly touted apprentice jockey of the Mick Appleby stables near Oakham in Rutland, who has completed his best-ever season notching up 22 wins.

To date, the young rider has a career record of 38 wins with combined earnings of £350,000 – impressing onlookers as Larson is a former Crystal Palace FC trainee who did not take up horseracing until the age of 18.

Welcoming Larson to BresBet stable of riders, MD David Perry said: “Fred’s is a fantastic story and we are delighted to be supporting him as a BresBet Rising Star.

“Fred only had his first ride under rules in 2020 so his rise has been a rapid one and his progress this season has been really impressive and we know how highly he’s regarded at Mick Appleby’s yard – and Mick himself is having another very good season.”

Yorkshire-based BresBet launched its online and retail sports lounges in 2021, seeking to revive local engagement with UK racing.

The initiative is led by the BresFoundation, the betting group’s charity arm helping support horse and greyhound welfare charities.

Meanwhile, Jockey support is provided by the BresBet Legends and BresBet Rising Stars to help raise the profile of sponsored riders, an initiative led by leading National Hunt trainers Fergal O’Brien and Milton Harri, alongside champion jump jockey Paddy Brennan

“Fred joining the BresBet is another opportunity for us to invest in and support young sporting talent – and that was our intention when we launched BresBet almost a year ago,” Perry explained.

“Through all the challenges we have faced as a new company in a competitive market, the passion among our staff for horse racing and sport in general remains undimmed and our sponsorships and partnerships have underlined that.”

Larson becomes the second rider to join BresBet Rising Stars, joining top jump prospect Emma Chaston-Smith; he commented: “Many thanks to BresBet for showing confidence in me and to Mr Appleby for his continued support.

“I’m part of a great team and looking forward to repaying that support with hard work – and hopefully plenty of winners!”