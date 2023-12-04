UK gambling adopts new IGRG Code to enhance protections on digital platforms

Share Facebook

The members of the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) have adopted the new rules and guidelines of the “Gambling Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising” – IGRG Code.

BGC members settled on the new standards of the seventh incarnation of the IGRG Code in September, with its practices to come into effect from 1 December 2023.

Established in 2007 by the former Remote Gambling Association (RGA), the Code was cross-developed by industry leadership to provide further measures to enhance social responsibility in gambling advertising – “over and above the extensive requirements already in place”.

The measures of the code are reviewed by the Industry Group for Responsible Gambling (IGRG) comprised of the Association of British Bookmakers; BACTA; the Bingo Association; National Casino Forum and the BGC.

Updating the Code, the IGRG seeks to enhance broadcast protections within digital platforms to protect younger audiences. Key measures see the IGRG prioritise limiting gambling advertising/marketing exposure to under-18 and under-25 audiences.

From 1 December, BGC members must ensure that 20% of TV and radio advertising is devoted to safer gambling messaging. The commitment has been extended to digital platforms, where engagement with younger demographics is more likely than with traditional advertising formats.

Improving protections on targeting of online adverts, the code has expanded the remit of the +25 rule, to be applied across all digital media platforms, including those which operate age verification processes.

In its September update, the BGC noted that members would require greater cooperation from social media platforms and British adtech firms to limit under-18s’ exposure to gambling content.

Of further significance, the new edition of the IGRG Code underlines the importance of promoting safer gambling tools like deposit limits and timeouts, as well as signposting help for those struggling with gambling harms.

Stakeholders were reminded that the principal rules governing gambling advertising in the UK are administered by the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) and the Broadcast Committee of Advertising Practice (BCAP), which are adjudicated upon by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The BGC oversees complaints and breaches related to the IGRG Code and is responsible for conducting periodic reviews of the Code at least annually.

New measures prioritising safer gambling messaging and improved ad targeting adhere to the guidance set by the Gambling Review’s White Paper to improve the industry’s existing commitment to enhance socially responsible advertising and marketing conduct.