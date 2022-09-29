Share Facebook

Parimatch has further expanded its partnership portfolio in England’s Premier League, securing an agreement with Newcastle United FC.

The deal with the club, which is currently placed 10th in the league after a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign, brings the total number of clubs the Parimatch Tech betting brand holds partnerships with to four.

Previous agreements have been inked with Chelsea FC, Leicester City FC and Aston Villa FC, with different contracts covering various ‘scopes of cooperation’.

“Each partnership within the Premier League, one of the strongest and most popular football leagues in the world, boosts our expansion into global sports and gives a powerful reason for pride,” said Evgen Belousov, Deputy CEO at Parimatch Tech.

“The Parimatch brand is currently an official partner of the significant share of EPL clubs and they all share our values and aspirations for reaching new heights.

“We are honoured by this fact and excited about all the activities that the Parimatch brand will implement with our partners during the upcoming season.”

As mentioned above, each contract has a different commercial scope – the latest agreement with recently re-purchased Newcastle focuses on media rights, as does the Aston Villa deal – which has been renewed in tandem with the Toon contract.

“We are growing our partnership portfolio across new areas and markets and we are delighted to work with those who are so passionate about our common values and look forward to working with Parimatch throughout the season,” commented Dale Aitchison, Newcastle United Head of Commercial.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea and Leicester collaborations revolve around offline and digital rights, tickets and hospitality, club products and exclusive access to club assets, among other areas.

The partnerships with Chelsea and Leicester have been in place, respectively, since September 2020 and August 2021, whilst the Villa deal was inked the month after the Blues linked with the Ukraine-founded, Cyprus-based brand.

At the same time as the VIlla deal was signed, Parimatch also agreed terms with fellow top-flight clubs Brighton and Hove Albion FC and Southampton FC.

Commenting on Villa’s renewal of its Parimatch partnership, Nicola Ibbetson, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “It is fantastic that we have extended our partnership with Parimatch into the 22/23 season. We greatly value the support of our partners and look forward to what we can achieve together this year.

“Parimatch is one of the fastest growing online sports betting brands and we are pleased to welcome it to our growing family of commercial partners.”