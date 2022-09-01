SBK launches new NFL podcast series with Nat Coombs

Share Facebook

SBK, the sportsbook app of Smarkets, has launched a dedicated NFL podcast series which will be hosted by US sports expert and broadcaster Nat Coombs.

Launched ahead of the NFL 2022/2023 season, which commences on 8 September, the ‘SBK Edge Rush’ podcast will be showcased on The Nat Coombs Show channel and will feature special guests and odds from SBK.

The partnership will also feature in weekly betting insights podcast ‘SBK Edge Rush Extra’, which will be hosted on SBK’s social media channels.

Hosted by both Coombs and SBK tipster Tom Collins, SBK Edge Rush Extra sees the duo break down the betting markets for all of the televised NFL action.

Coombs – who has led NFL content for the BBC, Channel 5 and ESPN Europe – will also provide further expert insights via a weekly matchday preview column which will be published on SBK’s Betting Zone.

Leading SBK’s NFL content, Coombs said: “I’m delighted to partner with SBK for the upcoming NFL season. I know Tom and the SBK team love their football, so I look forward to working with them and having many interesting discussions on the Edge Rush podcasts.”

The new podcast marks an extension to SBK’s existing podcast portfolio, which already includes the SBK Betting Podcast.

Hosted by Racing TV’s Jess Stafford, the SBK Betting Podcast provides insight on all of the top UK horse races. Meanwhile, the SBK Saturday Night Selections podcast consists of Collins casting his expert eye over the big weekend races in the US.

Adam Baylis, Head of Customer Marketing at SBK, added: “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Nat, who brings a wealth of NFL expertise and an audience that understands what we’re about.

“This will be some of the best NFL content out there and I can’t wait to release the first podcasts and columns.”