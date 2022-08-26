AstroPay debuts VIP programme

Share Facebook

AstroPay will enrich its global offering with the launch of a new VIP Programme, which it believes will reward its “most exclusive clients” for their brand loyalty.

The programme will offer promotions, dedicated support and unique experiences to clients which are considered to be a VIP.

Sara Rita, Chief Commercial Officer of AstroPay, commented: “We are thrilled to be launching the new VIP Programme. This is a testament to our focus on meeting end users’ needs, making those who have a close relationship with us and continue to use our services feel especially valued.

“We are constantly providing our clients with new and creative offers and this year we plan to give out thousands of rewards.”

Upon the launch, AstroPay explained that its global network of users will be eligible for the programme which is based on the volume of users’ transactions.

Those clients that meet the conditions of the VIP programme will then be “contacted by account managers to start receiving the benefits that the programme offers”.