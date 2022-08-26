AstroPay debuts VIP programme

AstroPay debuts VIP programme

Erin-Marie Gallagher August 26, 2022 Europe, Latest News, Marketing Comments Off on AstroPay debuts VIP programme

AstroPay will enrich its global offering with the launch of a new VIP Programme, which it believes will reward its “most exclusive clients” for their brand loyalty.

The programme will offer promotions, dedicated support and unique experiences to clients which are considered to be a VIP.

Sara Rita, Chief Commercial Officer of AstroPay, commented: “We are thrilled to be launching the new VIP Programme. This is a testament to our focus on meeting end users’ needs, making those who have a close relationship with us and continue to use our services feel especially valued.

“We are constantly providing our clients with new and creative offers and this year we plan to give out thousands of rewards.”

Upon the launch, AstroPay explained that its global network of users will be eligible for the programme which is based on the volume of users’ transactions.

Those clients that meet the conditions of the VIP programme will then be “contacted by account managers to start receiving the benefits that the programme offers”.

Tags

Check Also

SBC News AstroPay recruitment drive continues as Sofía Lanza promoted to banking lead

AstroPay recruitment drive continues as Sofía Lanza promoted to banking lead

Sofia Lanza has been promoted as AstroPay’s Chief Banking Officer (CBO), as the payments provider …

SBC News AstroPay launches Global Affiliates Programme open to igaming firms

AstroPay launches Global Affiliates Programme open to igaming firms

AstroPay has taken another step to enhance its worldwide customer-base, unveiling a Global Affiliate Programme …

SBC News Digitain secures latest international client in Pin-Up

Digitain secures latest international client in Pin-Up

Digtain has expanded its portfolio of global operator clients, announcing a partnership with Kazakhstani firm …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies