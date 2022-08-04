Share Facebook

AstroPay has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), hiring Fayyaz Ansari – an experienced finance executive with a ‘deep understanding’ of global payments.

Based in the UK where AstroPay is headquartered, Ansari will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the payments firm’s global financial management and activities.

The new CFO has been working in finance for over two decades, gaining experience of controllership, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax restructuring, corporate finance, performance management, M&A and strategic planning.

Ansari commented: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join AstroPay as the next step in my career. I am excited about working with a team that is passionate about the business, has a clear strategy and always puts customers’ needs first.

“With its commitment to global expansion, a strong business model, a focus on diversity and proud history, AstroPay is well positioned for extraordinary growth and impact.

“I believe the company’s unique value proposition and strong foundation will allow the business to grow and execute its vision of making payments much more accessible to customers around the world.”

A chartered accountant with an MBA from Warwick Business School, Ansari most recently held the position of CFO the digital wallet division at Paysafe Group’s Skrill, NETELLER & Income Access, whilst also holding board membership.

AstroPay added that its new CFO has also managed banking, investments and financial systems, and was also involved in fundraising and coordinating an exit via a trade sale/IPO.

Mikael Lijtenstein, CEO of AstroPay, remarked: “I am delighted to welcome Fayyaz to AstroPay, where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we aim to become the world’s leading payments platform.

“His wealth of experience will be essential in implementing our strategic plans to accelerate growth and position AstroPay for the future.

“Fayyaz and the team will contribute to our mission of providing financial freedom to millions of people worldwide. He is an excellent addition to the AstroPay team and I look forward to working with him in our journey.”

Lijtenstein made a contribution to the latest edition of the SBC Leaders Magazine, sharing his views on the direction of the African digital payments space and the importance of financial inclusion.