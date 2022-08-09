Share Facebook

AstroPay has taken another step to enhance its worldwide customer-base, unveiling a Global Affiliate Programme open to a range of businesses.

Both individuals and companies can join the network in order to bolster their growth and unlock online revenue generation opportunities.

The international payments provider stated that the ultimate objective of its new venture is to offer a platform where firms and people ‘professionally dedicated to affiliate marketing’ can find a ‘solid partner’ for their operations.

Leonardo Alonso, Head of Affiliates at AstroPay, said: “I am excited to see our new programme go live today. The Affiliate Programme is a new way of doing business with AstroPay.

“All those who are professionally dedicated to affiliate marketing will be very welcome and we look forward to working together and rewarding partners with a robust partnership that provides added value through an alternative way to continue growing their business.”

AstroPay’s planned partner network for the Affiliate platform is diverse, with betting and igaming operators targeted alongside forex trading firms, comparison sites, and other payment industry stakeholders.

Targeted markets include countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America where AstroPay maintains a presence, as well as through ‘hundreds of merchants’ with which it already maintains partnerships with.

Specifics of the programme include provision of special deals which generate income eerie time a new user joins the payment platform, along with 20% revenue share commission and sales conversion teams.

AstroPay also aims to support the site with a multilingual backing as well as ‘local experts’ and its pre-existing payment platform and solutions.

The announcement follows the confirmation of Fayyaz Ansari as AstroPay’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who will hold responsibility for overseeing the firm’s global financial strategy as it pursues further expansion.