Paddy Power and Peter Crouch have continued their long-running collaboration with a new humorous TV commercial, promoting the firm’s BetBuilder product now that football is back on screens.

Taking a sports betting focused spin on traditional romcoms, the ‘Love Football, Intimately’ TV spot has been produced by the Flutter Entertainment sportsbook brand’s advertising agency partner Droga5.

A long-time collaborator in Paddy Power’s comedy-themed marketing takes on sports betting advertising, Crouch has previously featured in other TV spots such as ‘Thoroughbred Crouchy’ ahead of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, and another focusing on the ‘new normal’ during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Michelle Spillane, Brand and Marketing Director at Paddy Power, said: “It’s a nostalgic romcom-tastic tale of romance, fantasy and our unwavering true love for all parts of football – if Harry Met Sally at a Spurs match.”

“The team at Droga5 has ensured that it’s perfectly self-deprecating and although there’s a whole load of Hollywood-style production and magic, what matters is that it is storytelling at its absolute finest,” Spillane continued.

“It doesn’t rely on A-list celebs – it’s got Crouch-Power and that’s what resonates with fans more than anything.”

The new commercial begins in a pub where Crouch is shown enjoying some food and a pint alongside Abbey Clancy whilst watching a football match in a room crowded with fans – but when the referee hands a player a red card, he is transported to a romantic-inspired fantasy.

Brimming with references to popular rom-com films, the TV spot begins by parodying American Beauty, replacing the roses from the famous bubble bath scene with red cards.

A twirl on the corner flag Crouch throws himself is then followed by the former Spurs and Liverpool player is also seen coated in foam as the referee draws a line in front of some players taking a penalty.

The ad concludes with Crouch and the ref running towards each other with the latter thrown into the air Dirty Dancing-style – before the striker snaps back to reality, raising a small dog above his arms back in the pub.

Paddy Power’s most recent marketing antics have included assisting Jack Wilshere with his job search, and the firm caught some attention during the Women’s Euros during a match between Belgium and Iceland at the Manchester City Academy stadium.

The sportsbook launched an inflatable arrow behind the ground pointing to the 50,000 seater Etihad, mocking tournament organisers for not choosing a larger venue for what proved to be the most widely watched Women’s Euros on record.