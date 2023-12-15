Canadian Gaming Summit returns after successful debut

Share Facebook

The Canadian Gaming Summit, Canada’s premier gaming and betting event, is slated to return to the Metro Toronto Convention Center, Toronto, from June 18th to 20th, 2024. The event will act as a central hub for industry leaders seeking to enhance their understanding and strengthen their footprint in the dynamic Canadian market.

In continued collaboration with the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), the event will bring together 3000 delegates from prominent affiliates, suppliers, sports teams, Crown Corporations, First Nation representatives, lotteries, bingo operators and providers, as well as representatives from over 600 operators.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “As the most comprehensive industry event in the region, we’re thrilled to once again offer delegates an unmatched platform to bolster their business operations in the region. What makes the Canadian Gaming Summit so special is that, It’s not just about delivering exceptional educational content; it’s also about diving into the latest innovations, engaging with prominent regional brands, and seizing countless networking chances.

Our first year organizing the Canadian Gaming Summit was a huge success, underscoring the abundance of opportunities and excitement surrounding this flourishing market. Given the dynamic landscape of the Canadian market, there is still so much room for exploration, making this event essential for anyone seeking operations in Canada.”

The exhibition floor will lay-host-to over 75 global and regional brands, showcasing the latest cutting-edge technology, latest game releases and innovative service providers. Exhibiting brands include Altenar, Arrow Games, BetConstruct, Continent 8, Everi, Gigadat, Kinectify, Optimove, Paramount Commerce, Payper, Paysafe, Smartsoft Gaming, Soft2Bet and more.



Away from the exhibition floor, the Canadian Gaming Summit will also feature a two-day conference agenda featuring 150+ expert speakers specialising in the Canadian market.

The conference agenda will facilitate discussions on key industry talking points including cross-border collaborations, innovations in live betting, affiliate partnerships, the future trends in sports betting and the strategies operators can utilise to ensure successful market entry in Canada.

Notable speakers featured on the conference agenda include Paul Burns (CEO, Canadian Gaming Association), Troy Ross (President, TRM Public Affairs), Chuck Keeling (Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation), Dave Rivers (SVP Marketing, PointsBet), Scott Vanderwel (CEO, PointsBet Canada), Roxana Zaharia (Head of Canada, Rhino Entertainment), Steve Lautischer (EVP, AGLC (Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission)), Dr. Mike Naraine (Associate Professor, Brock University) and many more still to be announced.

Proceeding the event’s main conference will be a dedicated ‘Player Protection Symposium’ on Tuesday, June 18th. The focused pre-day conference will provide delegates, with a keen interest in player safety, an optimal opportunity to discuss innovative player protection, compliance and leadership strategies across 6 expert-led panels. Attendees who wish to attend the limited-capacity C-level conference, are required to purchase a full event pass ticket.



Enhancing the event experience will be a variety of exclusive networking events, held in Canada’s most exciting venues, Lavelle and the RS Sports Bar. These events will provide delegates with the ideal opportunity to establish long-lasting connections with industry stakeholders and foster relationships with current and potential leads, in a relaxed and fun environment.

Purchase your ticket here and gain access to the exhibition, the conference and the networking parties at the Super Early Bird rate of CA$695, a CA$300 saving on the standard price of the Full Access Pass. If you are an operator or affiliate you can apply for a free full event pass by completing an application form. (Operator form, affiliate form)

Contact [email protected] for details on exhibition and sponsorship opportunities.