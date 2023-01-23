My Ice: Xtremepush’s Robbie Sexton

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Robbie Sexton, Director of Partnerships and Sports Betting and Gaming at Xtremepush, is attending this year’s ICE Totally Gaming conference in London (February 7 to 9). During a brief pre-event chat with SBC, he shared some of his key thoughts and expectations of the show.

How do you prepare for an event as important as ICE?

As a team, we put a lot of prep into ICE as it’s such a pivotal event in the SBG calendar and a great kick-off to the year. If you want to meet someone you meet them at ICE.

I try to pre-book as many meetings as possible ahead of the event so I’ll be reaching out to my network to set up as much as possible ahead of time.

It’s not all meetings at the stand though. One of the great things about this industry is the social aspect and with everyone at the same event, I’ll also be organising some evening meet-ups with friends and partners in the industry as well.

This year we are hosting drinks in The Fox at Excel at 5 pm on the Wednesday of ICE which I’m looking forward to as it will be a great opportunity to connect with all our industry friends.

What will be your main duties and priorities at ICE?

I have a big focus on building out the Xtremepush ecosystem and partner network. A big focus for me will be conversations with our integration partners to see where we can deliver added value to operators looking to drive customer retention.

I’ll also be looking to talk to new partners including core platforms, PAMs and other solution providers to showcase the Xtremepush customer engagement platform with built-in CDP, and where our real-time one-to-one communications can drive customer lifetime value.

What are you looking forward to most at this year’s event?

Well the SBC parties are always the ones to be at, aren’t they? So I’ll have to say; London Baby 2023!

What will be your main product focus at the show?

We will be showcasing the full Xtremepush customer engagement platform powered by our built-in CDP.

We will focus on some of the recent updates to our CDP, BI Tools, customer intelligence and modelling and how operators can leverage them to really understand and engage with players.

We also are showcasing our Live Sporting Feed solution at ICE, which I’m really excited about.

This feature enables operators to keep players up to date and part of the action on sporting events they have placed a bet on. For football, this includes kick-off, goals scored, cards and full-time push alerts. We launched this ahead of the 2022 World Cup and have seen some phenomenal results to date and we are currently building out our sports coverage.

Where can we find Xtremepush at ICE?

We are exhibiting so you can find us at the Xtremepush Stand S6-301 – We will also be hosting drinks at The Fox at Excel at 5 pm on Wednesday so you will see the full Xtremepush team there!

What’s your favourite ICE memory?

Getting COVID after last year’s event was a highlight!

Typical post-ICE activity? What are you doing right after the exhibition?

I would love to say I am efficiently following up with all the fantastic people I have met at ICE! The reality is that after long days on the stand and the nighttime ICE events, Friday can tend to be a rest and recuperation day to get me back in shape for Monday.