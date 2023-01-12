Allwyn changes UK CEO appointing Chvátal to lead National Lottery transition

Share Facebook

Allwyn Group has confirmed to SBC that Group CEO Robert Chvátal has assumed the role of Interim CEO of Allwyn UK “to drive on the transition towards the start of the Fourth Licence of The National Lottery” beginning on 1 February 2024.

The leadership change sees David Craven, who has served as Allwyn UK CEO since June 2021, depart the company with immediate effect.

The decision was taken due to a shortened transition for Allwyn to take over the stewardship of the National Lottery, which has been followed by the pan-European lotteries group agreeing to acquire Camelot UK’s existing operations.

SBC understands that Allwyn recognises that the landscape is very different to what was anticipated during the Competition phase of the process.

As such, a different type of leadership is required for Allwyn UK to meet its transition objectives in 2023, supported by the wider Allwyn Group.

Chvátal commented: “My appointment makes clear the full commitment of the Allwyn Group to the success of the UK National Lottery. We are immensely proud of having been entrusted with the stewardship of this national institution as the operator for the ten years of the Fourth Licence.

“We will bring the full force of the group to ensure a successful transition from the Third Licence. I look forward to working with our UK team and partners, along with colleagues from throughout the Allwyn Group to deliver on our commitment for a bigger, better and safer National Lottery.”

Entering 2023, David Craven agreed it was the right time to move on, citing, “I am immensely proud of what the team have delivered and the part I have been able to play over these last two years in leading them.

“I recognise that the next period requires a different leadership approach, better connected to our group, and the leadership team of the outgoing licensee, Camelot UK Limited, and this is therefore the right time for a change.”

Allwyn concluded that it remains focused and on schedule to deliver on its transition of the National Lottery, in which its UK governance will continue to be led by Justin King (CBE), who praised Craven’s contribution to the winning bid.

“I would like to thank David for his significant contribution since he joined us in July 2021,” King stated.

“David led the team that won the bid to operate the Fourth Licence and has guided it whilst the various legal challenges have been addressed since we were awarded Preferred Applicant status in March 2022. He leaves with our thanks for a job well done.”