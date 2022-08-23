Abios expands fast sports content with BETER data deal

Share Facebook

Abios has strengthened its esoccer and ebasketball content after entering into a new partnership for the data rights and fast betting tournament content powered by BETER.

The deal, which was facilitated by Betbazar, will give Abios access to – and the ability to distribute – BETER’s esoccer and ebasketball data, which currently consists of approximately 14,000 matches every month.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Betbazar for the data produced by BETER, an industry leader in creating content for betting and gaming solutions,” said Oskar Fröberg, CEO and Founder of Abios.

“By expanding our esoccer and ebasketball offering through our partnership with Betbazar and BETER, we hope to help sportsbooks fill in the gaps in the highly seasonal sports calendar and provide engaging 24/7 content for sports fans.

“We have recognised a rapid emergence and growth of these content-rich offerings and continue to see a steady demand for this type of product.”

Abios explained that by partnering with BETER, it will now be able to “create an all-in-one esoccer and ebasketball product for sportsbooks”.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER, commented: “We are delighted to start working with Abios, a leading B2B esports data and technology provider, and to be supplying them with BETER Esports events.

“We would also like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Betbazar for supporting us with the opportunity of engaging Abios. We look forward to productive and long-term cooperation.”

The partners have identified a perceived opportunity in global betting markets, arguing that a key legacy of the pandemic has been the enduring popularity of esports.

In particular, virtual versions of real world sports such as football and basketball have been earmarked as a target for development, due to being ‘popular filler products’ during off-seasons.

Max Sevostianov, COO at Betbazar, concluded: “Betbazar`s latest partnership is a testament to the success of Esports and next-generation verticals in becoming a key part of every major platform’s portfolio. To be a market leader you need to appeal to every demographic and that is what Abios is so expertly doing here.

“It is a privilege to be able to perfectly match the right buyer with the right seller in this way. BETER has exactly the right products to ensure Abios’ continued growth.”