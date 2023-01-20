PA Betting Services to revamp talkSPORT BET racing markets

Share Facebook

PA Betting Services has been enlisted to bolster the horseracing content of talkSPORT BET, the new joint-venture sportsbook property of talkSPORT Media and BetVictor.

Securing a multi-year partnership, PA Betting Services will deliver its premium racing content from the UK, Ireland, South Africa and Japan to enhance the offering of talkSPORT BET’s new sportsbook platform.

talkSPORT BET formally launched in November, in partnership with BetVictor who oversees the sportsbook’s management, to engage with Britain’s biggest daily sports audience of +2.9m, who tune in to talkSPORT media channels each week.

Eugene Delaney, Director at PA Betting Services, said: “We are pleased to be the chosen partner of talkSPORT BET in their newly launched sportsbook. Being a key partner of BetVictor for many years, it’s exciting to see how they have diversified and continue to grow.”

Eoin Ryan, Director of Sportsbook at BetVictor, said: “We are happy to be partnering yet again with such a well-respected data provider for talkSPORT BET.

“Choosing to work with PA Betting Services made sense to us, as we can always rely on them to deliver accurate and quality data to our customers. We wanted this reliability of service for talkSPORT BET and its customers.”