FansUnite targets record breaking 2023 for McBookie

FansUnite Entertainment Inc has lauded the performance of its wholly-owned B2C white-label property McBookie (McBookie.com).

2022, FansUnite’s flagship UK brand achieved a turnover of £45m, up 22% on corresponding year results of £36.6m.

Peak wagering was attributed to McBookie generating a 26% increase in sportsbook turnover to £16.5m (FY2021: £13m), combined with an improved online casino turnover of £28.4m (+20%).

Gross win across both channels increased to £2.35m, up 44% on 2021 comparative results of £1.63m. McBookie’s improved results reflected a gross margin increase to £1m from £0.6m recorded in 2021, or 43% and 36%, respectively, expressed as a percentage of revenue.

Further 2022 highlights saw McBookie declare its ‘most profitable month ever’ in December 2022, generating a £144,000 in gross margin, benefitting from strong Qatar World Cup trading period.

Toronto TSX-listed FansUnite acquired McBookie in 2020, for CAD $2.2m cash, revamping its website and end-to-end solutions to become the flagship property of its white-label igaming portfolio.

“Once again, McBookie has proven to be the dominant force in the Scottish sportsbook and casino marketplace,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite.

“By realizing another 44% gross win increase last year on top of its 54% gross win increase in 2021, McBookie has demonstrated itsability to maintain a strong connection with its loyal customer base as well as activate new bettors.”

“Overall, we are delighted with McBookie’s continued growth and we believe McBookie is positioned for a record-breaking 2023.”