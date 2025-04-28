Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Mindway AI has partnered with Hommerson Amusement to implement its GameScanner technology to the latter’s online platform.

By integrating GameScanner, a tool which uses AI to detect and prevent problem gambling behavior, Hommerson is aiming to strengthen its commitment to player protection.

The partnership comes amid increased focus on responsible gaming in the Netherlands, Hommerson home and primary market. Regulatory changes are set to come into effect in the country, with policymakers and legislators looking to add further reforms to the 2021 Remote Gaming Act.

Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO of Mindway AI, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Hommerson Online, a company that shares our dedication to responsible gambling.

“With GameScanner, Hommerson Online will be equipped with the most advanced tools to ensure a safe gaming environment, demonstrating a proactive approach to player protection that sets a new standard in the digital gaming industry.”

The gaming solutions provider is and is the owner of digital brand, Hommerson Online as well as casino brand, Hommerson Casino, and has roots in the Dutch gaming industry which dates back to 1956.

“Our partnership with Mindway AI reflects our consistent commitment to player-centric innovation,” added Robert Bakkers, Lead Responsible Gaming at Hommerson Online Casino.

“By integrating cutting-edge AI solutions, we are reinforcing our mission to create a gaming environment that is both entertaining and responsible.

“Mindway AI’s technology empowers us to take player protection to the next level, ensuring that every moment of entertainment is backed by care and precision.”

Mindway getting in on Europe’s RG push

As Mindway AI continues to strengthen responsible gambling across Europe, this month the brand also announced a partnership with the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

This deal allowed for the integration of another of Mindway’s AI-driven tools, Gamalyze, described as a ‘gamified reinvention of the self-test’, which is now available on the HGC’s website.

Meanwhile, Mindway AI also recently linked up with VBet to introduce advanced responsible gaming measures in the Netherlands.

Finally, the brand has also just secured a provisional associate membership for The European Lotteries (EL).

Joining 70 members across 39 European countries, Mindway AI’s membership will be formalised when it receives approval from the EL General Assembly in September 2025.