BetCity.nl has initiated an upgrade of its responsible gambling practices and solutions by partnering with Mindway AI.

The Dutch-facing Entain-owned sportsbook brand will utilise Mindway’s technology and knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI), neuroscientific insights and analysis to deliver a safer gambling experience to its customers.

Mindway’s GameScanner tool will play a particularly important role in the partnership, due to be used by BetCity to analyse player behaviour and detect early signs of problem gambling.

“We are thrilled to partner with BetCity.nl,” remarked Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO of Mindway AI. “By combining our expertise in early detection of at-risk and problem gambling with BetCity.nl’s innovative online gaming platform, we can provide a comprehensive and effective solution that prioritises player protection and minimises the risks associated with gambling-related harm.”

BetCity aims to better conduct interventions with problem gamblers by leveraging Mindway AI’s tech. The firm looks to provide personalised support to at-risk players based on these interventions, and ultimately foster ‘a greater culture of responsible gambling’.

As it stands, Mindway AI has rolled out its customer care software across 47 jurisdictions, detecting seven million active users via the GameScanner platform.

BetCity joins several other prominent betting and gaming stakeholders in the Better Collective-owned tech firm’s client portfolio, with other partners including Tabcorp and the Hellenic Gaming Corporation (HGC).

BetCity’s Head of Responsible Gaming Development & Research, Iris den Boer, remarked: “We are excited to partner with Mindway AI as one of the leading operators in the Netherlands. Together with the expertise of Mindway and its innovative product, we are convinced we can take the next step in Responsible Gaming.

“By detecting problematic behaviour in an early stage, we can now contribute to our Responsible Gaming mission even better.”