GRID to up the global game for Fanclash’s Spectatr platform

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

GRID has partnered with Spectatr, a plug-and-play platform created by leading Indian esports fantasy provider Fanclash, which is targeting global growth for its offering.

Berlin-based GRID will provide Spectatr with official esports data to support its international expansion plans, using its specialisations in sourcing, managing and distributing live game data.

The data in question will come from a range of sources, gathered from GRID’s partnerships with rights holders such as Riot Games, KRAFTON, WePlay and the PGL.

Rishabh Bhansali, Co-Founder of Spectatr, said: “As the esports audience continues to expand and mature, we at Spectatr are thrilled to collaborate with GRID in ushering in an unparalleled era of engaging esports fans.

“Together, we craft immersive experiences beyond conventional limits, enabling viewers to participate actively. This partnership is set to elevate the excitement for esports enthusiasts, and we eagerly await its realisation.”

Esports titles covered under the data delivery deal include CS:GO, Dota 2, PUBG and Valorant, with GRID detailing a focus on ‘high quality, speed, and granularity of data’.

The duo are eyeing up high-entertainment offerings for global esports audiences as Spectatr seeks to roll out its product beyond India’s borders.

To financially support its plans and vision for B2B fantasy esports, Fanclash’s platform has secured investment of over $40m from the likes of Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital India, Info Edge and Polygon.

Meanwhile, the partnership further extends GRID’s links to international B2B esports betting suppliers, following agreements inked this year with Oddin.gg, Interactive Games and Abios.

“Esports fantasy is one of the fastest-growing forms of esports betting in the world,” remarked Mikael Westerling, Chief Sales Officer at GRID.

“Fanclash has developed an impressive live-esports fantasy offering over the last two years for which official esports data is critical to ensure the best fan experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Spectr and power a global expansion of their state-of-the-art solution with our official live data.”