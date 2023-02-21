Oddin.gg partners with GRID to capture direct esports data

Share Facebook

Oddin.gg has appointed GRID to deepen the data capacity of its B2B esports solutions, products and data feeds for sports betting clients.

The partnership will see Oddin.gg products and API feeds powered directly by data sourced from GRID Platform.

As such, Oddin.gg will benefit from better accuracy and reliance offered by GRID’s official data feeds tracking direct esports events, competition and player performance.

Marek Suchar, Co-founder & Managing Director, Partnerships at Oddin.gg, says: “We are thrilled to be working with GRID. There are strong unifying aspects of our two businesses, and we believe that these elements will help us build a truly exceptional solution.

The partnership helps us to offer our clients the most engaging product in the esports industry enabling us to continue providing the best services to bookmakers and platforms across the globe.”

GRID services a title-agnostic solutions that allows for game data to be offered across a number of esports titles with speed and accuracy at the forefront to empower Oddin’s services with the official data assets.

Oddin.gg underscored the importance of the partnership to help improve its end-to-end esports wagering solutions to leading operators such as Betway, Sportsbet.io and LOOT.BET

Mikael Westerling, Chief Sales Officer at GRID, comments: “The importance of speed and accuracy of esports data is something that both Oddin.gg, and us at GRID value greatly, making this partnership feel natural.

Partnering with Oddin.gg is an exciting initiative that will ensure quality odds services for the global esports market, and we are glad to be able to provide Oddin.gg with official data assets across multiple titles – from the established CS:GO and Dota 2 to the newly emerging and exciting titles such as VALORANT.”