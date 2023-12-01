Share Facebook

Riot Games and game data platform GRID have expanded their multi-year esports data partnership.

The enhanced deal will see GRID become the official worldwide esports data partner for both the VALORANT Champions Tour and League of Legends esports.

Meanwhile, the game publisher has also taken an equity stake in GRID as a result of the partnership.

The announcement states that this move illustrates a ‘long-term strategic investment and deep commitment by Riot’ towards bolstering competitive esports data integrity.

Head of Business Strategy, Global Esports at Riot Games, Doug Watson, said: “At Riot, we believe in putting player experience first and have found a great partner in GRID that will help us unlock the vast potential of data to the long-term benefit of our pro esports teams and the broader Riot Esports community.

“The team behind the GRID Data Platform is as passionate about data as they are about esports, and we share the same values. Through our partnership, we can grow the presence of official esports data in Riot’s ecosystem and the industry, enabling growth, innovation, and more entertainment value for the fans.”

Previously GRID was an exclusive data partner for only the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) – which included the two companies creating the VALORANT Data Portal (VDP).

The GRID Data Platform will now be the only distributor of real-time official esports data for Riot Games’ two biggest esports products.

Moreover, GRID will be the sole provider of data infrastructure solutions for the VCT and League of Legends esports. Previously, esports data company Bayes Esports was League of Legends’ exclusive data distribution partner, with the two brands first collaborating in 2019.

Live official data for both esports ecosystems will be available on GRID’s platform from the start of the 2024-25 season.

“Riot Games was the first game publisher to truly invest in esports, understanding its role beyond a marketing exercise for the games, and created an impressive, unique competitive ecosystem,” added Moritz Maurer, CEO and Founder of GRID.

“GRID was founded on the conviction that data holds immense potential for such ecosystems.

“We have made it our mission to unlock this potential for all stakeholders. This partnership aims to power a new chapter of League of Legends and Valorant esports with data, representing a remarkable milestone for all of us at GRID.”

GRID’s new partnership with Riot Games highlights a successful year for the company when it comes to partnership opportunities. Alongside Riot, the company also teamed up with Ubisoft for the developer’s Rainbow Six Siege ecosystem.

Some of GRID’s other partners include Pinnacle, esports solutions provider Abios and integrity services provider US Integrity.

“I speak for the team in expressing our gratitude and excitement about the prospect of contributing to the future of sport at Riot Games with GRID’s technology,” Maurer concluded.