Spotlight Sports Group (SSG) has strengthened its standing in both the affiliate betting landscape and North American market via a deal with Atlas World Sports.

The London-based group will provide Atlas with its Affiliate Management Services, which uses geolocation to provide the latter’s customers with localised sportsbook, iGaming, and paid fantasy sports offers.

Atlas, a sports and sports betting news, odds and stats website, aims to provide its US audience with content to help inform betting options by utilising SSG’s Affiliate Management Services.

“We are beyond excited to be working with Atlas World Sports and implementing the Affiliate Management Services system onto their platform,” said Dan Williams, Spotlight Sports Group’s Vice President of Client Services.

“They are growing fast, and we are supercharging that growth trajectory with our expertise and technology to manually cut out the time-consuming nature of managing sportsbook offers. This system will allow their team to focus on other essential tasks as they look to scale.”

Developed with the goal of driving sports betting affiliate’s revenue streams, Affiliate Management Services is ‘custom-built’ by SSG to match the specifics of a brand in order to provide a consistent user experience.

Custom site building has become a staple of SSG’s offering of late, described by Rob Wolf, the firm’s VP of US B2B Partnerships, as a means to ‘create immediate solutions’ for its partnerships whilst also seeking to maximise both the user experience and long-term growth prospects.

The deal follows a series of partnerships and contact extensions secured by SSG – most known in the UK for its ownership and management of the Racing Post – throughout 2023.

The year so far has seen the company develop a ‘racing hub’ for Sky Bet and extend Paddy Power’s sponsorship of its ‘Good Morning Racing’ programme, both ahead of the Cheltenham Festival last month.

Robert Kraft, Founder of Atlas World Sports, added: “As we continue to expand as a sports betting affiliate, our partnership with Spotlight Sports Group will be essential.

“Their innovative and fast-paced capabilities are a key reason why we partnered with them as we look to scale rapidly. We are confident that our partnership with SSG will allow us to achieve on all levels of sports betting affiliation.”