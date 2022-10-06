Share Facebook

Game data platform GRID achieved two of its corporate goals this week, starting with an extension of its partnership with gaming production company WePlay.

GRID will continue to operate as WePlay Esports’ official data partner, covering the latter’s full range of tournaments with its data management, distribution, monetisation and integrity operations.

The partners have an end-goal of leveraging WePlay’s data IP to strengthen esports storytelling, improve analytics,fan engagement and unlock new revenue streams.

WePlay Esports’ Chief Business Officer, Kyle Freedman, said: “GRID is one of our most valued partners at WePlay Esports, and I’m thrilled we’ve extended our collaboration. Data leveraging is critical to the success and security of any esports event, and GRID is the best in the business.

“Esports is our mutual lifeblood, and it’s comforting to know we have a partner as passionate about our industry as we are. I look forward to our future together as we strive to continue innovating and improving.”

GRID’s extension of its partnership with WePlay follows similar contract renewals with the likes of BLAST, Starladder and PGL which occurred earlier this year, also covering data management for the esports producers.

Charlie Hanley-Nickolls, GRID Chief Product Officer, described the firm’s partnership with WePlay as indicative of its ‘dedication to building a sustainable ecosystem’,incorporating data and rights holders.

“This can only be achieved through multi-year collaborations with partners who share the same vision and values,” he continued.

“WePlay’s dedication to constantly improve, optimise, and cater to the fans’ needs with innovation-driven solutions is truly impressive and we are privileged to be able to call ourselves WePlay Official Data Partner for the years to come.”

GRID’s long-running partnership with WePlay, as well as agreements with Riot Games, Krafton, and BLAST, have been cited as reasons for the company’s second major development of the week, its accreditation by the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

The company has received the IBIA’s Data Standards accreditation, which is awarded to firms which complete an independent audit by eCommerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (COGRA).

“GRID has been created upon the conviction that official data assets should be standard in gaming and esports,” said Mikael Westerling, GRID Esports Chief Sales Officer.

“For the past four years, we have been building and improving our technology to ensure that the quality of our service, reliability of data, and level of support we offer to our partners enable the sustainable growth of the industry we are passionate about.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far and being awarded the IBIA accreditation is a testimony to the hard work of our team and a great motivation to strive for excellence.”

Having achieved the certification, GRID must continue to comply with the IBIA’s standards on accuracy and transparency, covering personal vetting and training, data collection processes and data integrity and reporting.

Previous recipients of the accreditation include sportsech and data firms Stats Perform and Sportradar, which secured the kitemark in October 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Khalid Ali, IBIA CEO, commented: “This is an important milestone in the evolution of the Data Standards accreditation with GRID being the first esports-focused data company achieving the accreditation.

“It recognises a high level of integrity in the collation and distribution of esports data by GRID, which in turn gives an important reassurance to those parties wishing to utilise that data that it is of a high level of reliability and accuracy. It is essential that consumers have confidence in the integrity of the product and of the data supply chain creating that product.”