David Mann promoted to CEO role at Swintt

Igaming software developer Swintt has appointed David Mann to head the company as CEO, stepping up from his current position as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Mann will replace David Flynn, who is taking a step back from Swintt to focus on his responsibilities as CEO of Malta-based parent company Glitnor Group, but he will retain a position on the board.

As CEO, Mann’s focus will be on the management of the business’s growth, driving profitability and ‘overall operations’ going forward, building on his efforts as CCO which saw Swintt achieve ‘rapid expansion in global markets’ via several partnerships.

“I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to step into the leading role at a company as dynamic and forward-thinking as Swintt,” Mann remarked.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve witnessed incredible growth in a number of key markets and I’m very much looking forward to being able to continue contributing to this outstanding progress in my role as CEO.

“We have an exciting path ahead of us as we continue to expand our product portfolio, revamp our tech and launch into new markets around the globe, including the UK in the very near future.”

Before joining Swintt as Business Development Director in May 2019, Mann held a variety of sales and business management positions at igaming companies such as Wazdan and Spigo, whilst also working at William Hill and Betway in 2014.

Meanwhile, handing over stewardship of Swintt, Flynn’s enhanced focus on his duties as Glitnor CEO will involve the development of a ‘clear and defined strategy’ for the remainder of 2022, an objective shared by Mann.

Having worked in igaming for over 19 years, Flynn’s previous occupations in the industry include c-level positions at JPJ Group, NYX Gaming Group and OnGame AB – now part of Bally’s, Light & Wonder and Entain respectively – as well as Microgaming.

During his tenure as CEO of both companies, Flynn oversaw Glitnor Group’s acquisition of igaming affiliate KaFe Rocks earlier this year, whilst Swintt released well-received titles such as Candy Gold and The Crown starring Vinnie Jones.

Flynn added: “While I’m incredibly proud of everything Swintt has achieved during my time as CEO, David’s promotion means I couldn’t be leaving the running of the company in safer hands.

“Over the past couple of years, David has proven he has the experience and expertise to flourish in the role while driving further growth for Swintt, and by handing over the reins, I’ll be able to fully focus my efforts on helping Glitnor Group become one of the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing business groups in the iGaming industry.”